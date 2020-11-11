Genshin Impact Update Adds New Reputation System, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The latest and highly anticipated Genshin Impact update for November has finally arrived, and with it comes a new Reputation system for players to progress through. This new Reputation system gives players different standings across the Mondstadt and Liyue regions with rewards like gadget recipes, gliders, and unique features in the cities to unlock. Increasing your Reputation in these areas is done by completing tasks you normally would’ve been doing anyway, so players will hopefully be able to easily incorporate this new system into their gameplay.

Players don’t have to do anything too demanding to unlock the Reputation system, especially if you’ve been playing since the game launched. You’ve got to be at least Adventure Rank 25 to start working on your Reputation and have to complete a few quests associated with it to unlock it, but that shouldn’t take long.

Developer miHoYo shared a lengthy set of patch notes dealing with the Version 1.1. update overall with one section of those patch notes pertaining to the City Reputation system. You can see notes for that new feature below to answer any questions you may have about how it works.

City Reputation System

Reach Adventure Rank 25 and complete the corresponding quests to unlock this system

Reputation is currently divided into Mondstadt Reputation and Liyue Reputation.

Mondstadt Reputation Unlock Criteria: Complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act I "The Outlander Who Caught the Wind".

Liyue Reputation Unlock Criteria: Complete the Archon Quest Chapter I: Act II "Farewell, Archaic Lord".

Travelers can speak to Knights of Favonius Coordinator, Hertha and Ministry of Civil Affairs Secretary, Ms. Yu to take on new Bounties and Requests. You can also collect Reputation EXP rewards from them for World Exploration, Mondstadt Quests, and Liyue Quests.

As you increase your Reputation Level, you will unlock special city features, recipes, gadget blueprints, namecards, wind gliders, and other rewards.

Gadgets

Anemoculus Resonance Stone: Use this to mark out areas where Anemoculi within a certain range are located on the map.

Geoculus Resonance Stone: Use this to mark out areas where Geoculi within a certain range are located on the map.

NRE (Menu 30): Equip this to quickly consume food without opening your Inventory. This gadget can hold one variety of HP-recovery dish and one variety of revival dish. NRE (Menu 30) will automatically offer the dish that best matches your party's situation at any given time.

Wind Catcher: Equip this to store the energy of Anemograna and use it to create a wind current (cannot be used while in combat).

Portable Waypoint: Use the Portable Waypoint to create a temporary waypoint at your current location. This waypoint will last for 7 days. (Only 1 such temporary waypoint can exist at any one time.)

Condensed Resin: Consume 40 Original Resin to create 1 Condensed Resin. Condensed Resin can be used to revitalize Ley Line Blossoms and Petrified Trees in Domains that require 20 Original Resin, yielding 2 sets of rewards at one time. (Both sets of rewards are random.)

Adepti Seeker's Stove: Use this gadget to create a portable stove in front of you.

Anemo Treasure Compass: Upon use, a prompt will appear directing you towards the nearest chest in the vicinity. Only usable in the Mondstadt region.

Geo Treasure Compass: Upon use, a prompt will appear directing you towards the nearest chest in the vicinity. Only usable in the Liyue region.

City Features

Mining Outcrop Search: Talk to Wagner the Blacksmith in Mondstadt or Master Zhang the Blacksmith in Liyue. They will tell you where to find ore deposits in the region, and markers will appear on your map.

Merchant Discounts at Good Hunter, Mondstadt General Goods, Wanmin Restaurant, and Second Life.

Namecard Styles

Mondstadt Reputation Namecard Styles: "Mondstadt - Hero's Fame" and "Mondstadt - Blessing". Liyue Reputation Namecard Styles: "Liyue - A Thousand Ships" and "Liyue - In the Clouds".

Recipes

Mondstadt Recipe Rewards: Northern Apple Stew, Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich, and Moon Pie

Liyue Recipe Rewards: Golden Shrimp Balls, Lotus Flower Crisp, and Tianshu Meat

Wind Gliders

Mondstadt Reputation Wind Glider Reward: Wings of Azure Wind

Liyue Reputation Wind Glider Reward: Wings of Golden Flight

How to Increase Reputation