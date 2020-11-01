Genshin Impact Is Coming to PS5, Adding a Reputation System, New Characters, and More

The popular free-to-play video game Genshin Impact is officially coming to the PlayStation 5 as a backwards-compatible title. This comes part and parcel with the upcoming Version 1.1 "A New Star Approaches" update for the video game that is set to release on November 11th. This is in addition to the new content set to release as part of that, which includes new quests, characters, and a new per-city reputation system to Genshin Impact.

Given that the PS5 version is just a backwards-compatible version of the PS4 title, it would seem that Genshin Impact on PS5 will have improved graphics and faster load times, but don't expect the full brunt of the PlayStation 5 improvements to be implemented. It's unclear when or if Genshin Impact will eventually release natively for the next-gen console.

Version 1.1 will also come with the very first seasonal event for Genshin Impact, Unreconciled Stars. The event "calls on all players to fight back against a sudden and terrible catastrophe facing Teyvat," according to the press release, and runs for two weeks. There are new quests and co-op challenges associated with it, and players can even earn Fischl, the 4-star Electro character.

It is unclear exactly what the new per-city reputation system will look like in action, but according to the developer, players can build up their reputations with various cities to unlock rewards and region-exclusive items. That includes, but is not limited to, a portable waypoint, stove, treasure compass, and oculus resonance stones.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. It is expected to be available as a backwards-compatible title for the PlayStation 5. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about Genshin Impact so far? Are you excited for the new update? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!