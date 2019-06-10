George R.R. Martin Created the “Overarching Mythos” in Elden Ring

With FromSoftware’s Elden Ring officially revealed, we now know it to be the game that George R.R. Martin has been collaborating on. The author of the A Song of Ice and Fire said in the past that he’d been working on a fame that was coming from Japan, and seeing the worldbuilder working on this new project is a big win for fans of FromSoftware’s games like the SoulsBorne series and, more recently, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Following that big reveal, more details have been shared about the game and Martin’s involvement.

In a post on the Xbox Wire that was shared after Bandai Namco unveiled one of its latest publishing efforts, Bandai Namco community specialist Sam Wilkinson spoke to Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the Dark Souls series. Miyazaki explained that he was and is a huge fan of Martin’s work and that the studio originally expected to be shot down when they reached out to Martin about working on the project. After Martin accommodated the request for a chat and later signed on to work on the game, the two began discussing ideas for Elden Ring.

Martin’s role in the project is that he wrote the “overarching mythos” for the game, according to Miyazaki.

“The actual collaboration itself begun with Mr. Martin ever so politely confirming what sorts of themes, ideas as well as many game-related aspects I had envisioned for the game,” Miyazaki said. “This allowed us to have many free and creative conversations regarding the game, in which Mr. Martin later used as a base to write the overarching mythos for the game world itself.”

The largest FromSoftware game to-date, #ELDENRING ushers in a new world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin! Are you ready for your next adventure? pic.twitter.com/bwTdKEUccs — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 9, 2019

Describing that mythos that Martin has created, Miyazaki said it is “full of interesting characters and drama. It’s also packed with mystical and mysterious elements, something that alludes to Miyazaki’s previous comments within the interview when he said one of the goals for the game was to create an RPG full of things that the studio couldn’t do with the Dark Souls series.

“Elden Ring’s world was constructed using this mythos and stimulus as a base. Even I myself find it hard to contain my excitement from time to time,” Miyazaki said. “We hope that everyone else is looking forward to the world we have created.”

Elden Ring does not yet have a release, date, but it’s planned for a release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.