Get a Ton of Racing Games For $4 Each With This Bundle Deal

For those gamers out there who love the thrill of a race, Fanatical’s latest bundle is for you. The Pedal to the Metal Bundle brings high-octane racing, intense vehicular combat, and immersive driving sims together into a bundle that you can build. There are 20 options in total, and you can choose to bundle at least 3 of those games for $4.50 per game or bundle 5 or more games for $4 each. These games are downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. There’s a little bit of of everything in here from a realistic sim like WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship to Tanuki Sunset, a game about a longboard-racing raccoon. Head here to build your own Pedal to the Metal bundle, and read below for a complete list of available games.

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition

Agent Intercept

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 & 3 Super Turbo Triple Pack

Turbo Sliders Unlimited

Formula Retro Racing – World Tour

RiMS Racing

Tanuki Sunset

KitHack Model Club

Redout Complete Bundle

TRAIL OUT

Goblin Auto Club Manager

Ultimate Godspeed

Truck Driver

Turbo Golf Racing: Ultimate Bundle

Pro Cycling Manager 2024

Duck Life 9: The Flock

Hell of an Office

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition

DRIFT CE

Extreme Rally Raid

Fanatical’s Monster Hunter Bundle Offers 2 Games for $9.99

Fanatical has brought back their popular Build-Your-Own Monster Hunter bundle that allows players to choose which Monster Hunter games or DLC they want starting with Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise and continuing on with DLC. If you grab 2 games it works out to $10, 4+ games for $18, and all 8 games for $24.99. These games are also downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. Head to Fanatical right here to check out the bundle and read below for a complete list of available games. Just keep in mind that you have until June 3rd to take advantage.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic) Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Monster Hunter World Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic) Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)



