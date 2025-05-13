Get a Ton of Racing Games For $4 Each With This Bundle Deal

For those gamers out there who love the thrill of a race, Fanatical’s latest bundle is for you. The Pedal to the Metal Bundle brings high-octane racing, intense vehicular combat, and immersive driving sims together into a bundle that you can build. There are 20 options in total, and you can choose to bundle at least 3 of those games for $4.50 per game or bundle 5 or more games for $4 each. These games are downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. There’s a little bit of of everything in here from a realistic sim like WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship to Tanuki Sunset, a game about a longboard-racing raccoon. Head here to build your own Pedal to the Metal bundle, and read below for a complete list of available games.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Fanatical’s Build Your Own Pedal to the Metal Bundle
- Agent Intercept
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 & 3 Super Turbo Triple Pack
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition
- Turbo Sliders Unlimited
- Formula Retro Racing – World Tour
- RiMS Racing
- Tanuki Sunset
- KitHack Model Club
- Redout Complete Bundle
- TRAIL OUT
- Goblin Auto Club Manager
- Ultimate Godspeed
- Truck Driver
- Turbo Golf Racing: Ultimate Bundle
- Pro Cycling Manager 2024
- Duck Life 9: The Flock
- Hell of an Office
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition
- DRIFT CE
- Extreme Rally Raid
Fanatical’s Monster Hunter Bundle Offers 2 Games for $9.99
Fanatical has brought back their popular Build-Your-Own Monster Hunter bundle that allows players to choose which Monster Hunter games or DLC they want starting with Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise and continuing on with DLC. If you grab 2 games it works out to $10, 4+ games for $18, and all 8 games for $24.99. These games are also downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. Head to Fanatical right here to check out the bundle and read below for a complete list of available games. Just keep in mind that you have until June 3rd to take advantage.
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- Monster Hunter World Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)
Want to stay up to date with the latest gaming deals? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!