Monster Hunter Bundle: Get 2 Games for $10 Plus DLC Deals

Fanatical is up to their usual PC gaming deal antics! They’ve brought back their popular Build-Your-Own Monster Hunter bundle that allows players to choose which Monster Hunter games or DLC they want starting with Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise and continuing on with DLC. If you grab 2 games it works out to $10, 4+ games for 18, and all 8 games for $24.99. These games are also downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. Head to Fanatical right here to check out the bundle and read below for a complete list of available games. Just keep in mind that you have until June 3rd to take advantage.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise – “Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you’ll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline.”

– “Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you’ll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline.” Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – “The world of Monster Hunter Rise gets bigger and deeper with this massive expansion featuring new monsters, new locales and more!”

– “The world of Monster Hunter Rise gets bigger and deeper with this massive expansion featuring new monsters, new locales and more!” Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)

Monster Hunter: World – “Welcome to a new world! In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”

– “Welcome to a new world! In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.” Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – “Iceborne expands the possibilities of Monster Hunter: World’s vast, breathtaking universe, introducing new monsters, new locales, new quests, new weapon combos, and so much more.”

– “Iceborne expands the possibilities of Monster Hunter: World’s vast, breathtaking universe, introducing new monsters, new locales, new quests, new weapon combos, and so much more.” Monster Hunter World Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe DLC (Cosmetic)

Fanatical’s Bundlefest Is Happening Now

The Monster Hunter deal is part of Fanatical’s Bundlefest promotion which includes tons of collections a huge discounts prices. This year’s Bundlefest offerings include gems like the RPG Mystery Bundle, which includes 3 RPG mystery keys for $3.69. There’s also the Build Your Own Tabletop Wargame bundle, a bundle that offers over 26 games and DLC. Beyond video games, you’ll also find books and software on sale during Bundlefest, so make sure to check out all of your options.

