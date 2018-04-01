‘Far Cry 5’ is Available for Free With a Samsung SSD Purchase

If you didn’t rush to grab Far Cry 5 when it was released today, there are a couple of deals that you can take advantage of to get the game for free. For PC gamers, a free copy of Far Cry 5 can be had with the purchase of select Samsung SSDs thanks to a partnership between Samsung and Ubisoft.

You can shop the Far Cry 5 SSD deal right here. Samsung notes the the free digital game code will be sent via email within 15 days from your order ship date. We suppose that’s a good deal if you’re in the market for a new SSD and you aren’t itching to play the game right this second (if you can’t wait, Green Man Gaming has Far Cry 5 available to download for 10% off). As Polygon notes, the list of SSDs that are eligible for the promotion are as follows:

• Portable SSD T5 — 1 TB and 2 TB models

• SSD 960 PRO NVMe M.2 — 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB models

• SSD 960 EVO NVMe M.2 — 1 TB model

• SSD 860 PRO 2.5″ SATA III — 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB models

• SSD 860 EVO 2.5″ SATA III — 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB models

• SSD 860 EVO M.2 SATA — 1 TB, and 2 TB models

The deal is only good until tomorrow, April 28th, so take advantage of it while you can. Several of the drives also have discounts attached to them, so it might be a good opportunity to upgrade your PC storage and get a nice set of deals in the process.

The second option for a free copy of Far Cry 5 is available for console gamers who happen to be in the market for an Xbox One X. Between now and April 1st, you can get the game for free with the console directly from Microsoft. Actually, there are several games to choose from as the freebie for the promotion. In addition to Far Cry 5, you could also choose Sea of Thieves, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Star Wars Battlefront II, or Forza Motorsport 7.

