Get Into The Dune Tabletop RPG Dirt Cheap With This Mega Bundle Deal

If you're a fan of tabletop RPGs and in full Dune mode right now after seeing Part Two in theaters, there's a bundle deal happening at Humble Bundle that you won't want to miss. For a limited time, 17 digital books that contain everything you need to dive deeply into the The Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG from Modiphius Entertainment can be had right here for as little as $25 (88% off). This includes the core rulebook, the Dune: Agents of Dune Deluxe Starter Set, and sourcebooks like Power And Pawns: The Emperors Court.

Note that a portion of the proceeds from this bundle will go to support charity: water, which is a non-profit organization with the mission of bringing clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries. That said, you can opt to pay more for this bundle if you want more money to go to charity. You can also choose to go with smaller 4 and 8 item bundles, which are priced at $1 and $10 respectively. The 8 item bundle also includes the core rulebook and starter set if you just want to kick the tires on the game. Also keep in mind that the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium books will be downloadable in PDF form, which makes them compatible with any device.

In Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, players will build their noble house, make a place for it in the Imperium, and fight for or against the Imperial throne. The game features the worlds found in the Dune sci-fi book series, from Frank Herbert's original novels to the prequels and continuations by Brian Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson. These worlds are inhabited by elite agents, mentats, swordmasters, spies, Bene Gesserit sisters, treacherous advisors, and the desert Fremen, all of whom can join together to fight under your banner or tear it down. And as always, those that control the spice control the universe.

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

As for the film, Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now.