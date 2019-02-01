Get ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ for Just $10 For a Limited Time

Ubisoft is getting into the giving spirit with their highly popular Rainbow Six Siege online game. As part of their Lunar New Year Sale, gamers can get the tactical shooter for just 10 bucks for PC players. Whether you’re buying for yourself or as a gift, it’s a good time to scoop up a copy to see what all the craze is about.

Though the Steam Lunar Sale isn’t quite available yet through Valve’s platform, the team over at Ubisoft are celebrating a bit early. This isn’t the only title they’re having a sale on, but it is the cheapest game on the roster and it’s got an incredible cult following to boot.

You can grab your own copy on sale right here while also checking out some of the other great deals going on now. Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.

Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry.

On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy.

On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls.

Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.”

Ubisoft adds when describing the beloved title, “The online game also offers a ton of different playstyles for every type of gamer. It’s a constantly evolving play experience, one that tailors to specific operators and events. “Experience new strategies and tactics as Rainbow Six Siege evolves over time. Change the rules of Siege with every update that includes new operators, weapons, gadgets and maps. Evolve alongside the ever-changing landscape with your friends and become the most experienced and dangerous operators out there.”

