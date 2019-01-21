Get the ‘Oregon Trail’ Handheld Game For Only $10

Last year, The Oregon Trail game that many of us played in school as children in the ’80s was released as a standalone handheld that looks like an old Apple computer. It was only $24.99 to begin with, but you can order one on Amazon or Target right now for only $10. If you have fond memories of dying a horrible death from dysentery on the dusty trail like I do, this little nostalgia machine is a must-have at this price.

The official description for the Oregon Trail handheld game reads:

“The classic computer game, now in a handheld size! Learn about the realities of 19th-century pioneer life on The Oregon Trail – one of the most successful computer games of all time! Choose your profession and your traveling companions, then set out on the trek from Independence, Missouri to Oregon’s Willamette Valley circa 1848. Fill your covered wagon with supplies and prepare to cross rivers and mountain ranges along the way – hunting for food and trading for supplies as you go. Monitor your traveling pace, supplies and the health of your party closely to make sure everyone arrives safely and to avoid the dreaded message “You have died of dysentery.” Authentic 80’s graphics, sounds and game play!“

In other game deal news, Gloomhaven is widely considered to be the best board game on the market, and it’s a must-have game for Dungeons & Dragons fans. If you love D&D, odds are you’ll love the massive 20-pound board game beast that is Gloomhaven – especially since it’s on sale!

Ordinarily the base game runs between $130 and $140 if you actually manage to find it in stock, but Amazon has Gloomhaven on sale for $112.42 (20% off) and it will ship in 1-2 days. Not only that, the removable sticker set is on sale for for $9.41 (28% off). The pack contains “a replacement for every map, achievement, and enhancement sticker in the core game, and also includes replacement seals for character boxes, secret envelopes, and the town records book.”

The official description for the game is available below.

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.“

