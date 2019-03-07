‘Ghost Giant’ PlayStation VR Release Date Revealed

Developer Zoink Games and publisher Thunderful have announced that the former’s adorable PlayStation VR exclusive, Ghost Giant, will release digitally on April 16 and then physically — via Perp Games — a few days later on the 19.

Revealed back at E3 2018, Ghost Giant is from the developers of titles like Fe and Flipping Death, the former of which was a nominee for our 2018 Indie Game of Year.

Ghost Giant is a puzzle game that the developer pitches as an adventure full of “warmth and charm.” In it, a lonely boy by the name of Louis befriends a giant ghost that’s oddly only visible to him. And this is where players enter the journey. As the “Ghost Giant,” you will need to carefully build trust with Louis as you help him navigate a variety of different obstacles he will come across over the course of the journey.

“As the Ghost Giant, you will get to explore the world of Sancourt, helping its citizens with all manner of day to day problems by using your size and strength,” adds an official description. “Ghost Giant offers a unique, crafty-looking dollhouse world which can be manipulated in multiple ways and is full of hidden secrets.”

According to an official press release, Zoink’s aim with Ghost Giant is to recreate the feel of exploring a doll’s house in VR with simple acts like the ability to lift furniture off the roof and interact with various objects in the game.

Further, you won’t be just manipulating the world of Louis, you’re there with him, participating, as a friend.

There’s not many promising looking PlayStation VR titles announced for 2019 so far, so it looks like Ghost Giant will be a must-try for owners of the VR system. There’s not a lot of original ideas or wholesomeness in games these days, and this looks like it is brimming with both, which is enough to sell me on it.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much Ghost Giant will cost at launch.

