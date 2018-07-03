Ghost of Tsushima Trailer Takes on a Whole New Meaning in Black and White

When Sony gave PlayStation fans a closer look at Ghost of Tsuhima, millions of gamers were instantly enthralled by its captivating story, lore-heavy narrative, and swift combat. The upcoming title instantly thrust fans into a world of epic Samurai tales, not unlike traditional Japanese films. One fan took that tribute to an entirely new level with a black and white rendition of the stunning gameplay footage.

“The year is 1274,” reads the game’s official description. “Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

The war-driven narrative is felt even more with the different video tone, casting the severity of the story in a much more sombre light. It’s stunning, and amazing how a simple light change can drastically alter the overall feel of the game.

The incredible open-world Samurai adventure promises to offer a breathtaking story, stunning game progression, and a powerful punch-to-the-gut conclusion. From the little we’ve seen of the game’s protagonist, Jin Sakai, there will be more than a few painstaking choices that must be made all of which are stylized in beautifully iconic Samurai cinematic styles.

According to Sucker Punch, the team behind the game:

“In this story, Jin fights alongside another samurai—a deadly onna-bugeisha named Masako. They joined forces to save their homeland from the Mongol invaders, but Masako’s tragic personal history drives a wedge in her relationship with Jin. As you’ve seen, this ends up forcing them into a duel at the end of the experience.

Masako and her story are one of many side characters and quests that form the fabric of Ghost of Tsushima. These characters will play important parts in Jin’s main storyline, but most of them will also have side quests and stories for you to explore. In fact, the demo you just watched is part of Masako’s storyline, a side adventure off the game’s main path.”

What do you think about the black and white take? Would you be interested in playing a title like this sans color? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!