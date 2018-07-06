Ghost of Tsushima Will Allow You To Choose Between Combat and Stealth

Following in the footsteps of many modern open-world action-adventure games, Ghost of Tsushima will allow players the freedom to play their way.

While the game’s lengthy E3 2018 gameplay demonstration showcased mostly stealth as a tool of dealing with enemies, developer Sucker Punch isn’t forcing people to get their sneak on if they don’t want to. Throughout the games, players will be able to tackle situations both in the shadows or with a more head-on approach.

It’s up to you, really, as a player,” said Co-Studio Head Chris Zimmerman while speaking of playstyle. “It’s an open world game, you can choose your path. The game has to work well for people with different play styles. They’re looking for different things in the game, we have to give it to them. There are people that have a pure samurai-style: where you walk into the door and say, “come at me.” And we have people that want to play pure ghost, where they don’t want anyone to see them around.”

According to Zimmerman, there will be moments in the game that steer players towards a certain playstyle, which is pretty common, but Sucker Punch wants players to have as much or as little balance as they want for most parts of the game.

“There are things in the game that happen, situation you find yourself in that really are steering you towards one style or the other” said the studio head. “But you definitely have a different balance from player to player. So it’s really up to you.”

While stealth is implied in the title of Ghost of Tsushima, it’s good to know it won’t be forced on players, as it is somewhat of an acquired taste. From the sounds of it, similar to games like Dishonored, there’s a strong emphasis on players choosing their own playstyle, as well as flexibility in moment-to-moment gameplay, or in other words, you won’t be punished if you’re horrible at stealth, you will just have to channel your inner Samurai more.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4. It currently doesn’t have a release date or even a release window.

Source: Gaming Bolt