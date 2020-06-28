Ghost of Tsushima Reveals Stunning New Concept Art

Ghost of Tsushima, the upcoming samurai action video game from Sucker Punch, is set to release in just a few short weeks for the PlayStation 4, and the developers have gone and shared some stunning new concept art ahead of launch. The concept art, which you can check out below, shows off some gorgeous locales and characters and should make anyone looking forward to its release just a little more excited about it.

The concept art isn't the only thing that the developers have shared in the time leading up to July 17th, though. There was the recent State of Play, of course, which featured nearly 20 minutes of gameplay footage, and Sucker Punch has since detailed the game's combat fairly thoroughly. This is on top of the recent ESRB rating reveal ("M" for Mature) which is about what you'd expect from the game.

Three weeks to go until #GhostOfTsushima! Here are a few pieces of concept art by our team to make the wait a bit easier. 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/0XEcHyHjfW — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) June 26, 2020

Here's how Sucker Punch describes Ghost of Tsushima on its website, if you're somehow not familiar:

"The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan."

Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4 on July 17th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Ghost of Tsushima so far? Are you still looking to grab it when it releases in July? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

