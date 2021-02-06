PlayStation Fan Recreates Ghost of Tsushima Masks in Viral Instagram Series

✖

One of the coolest parts about Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima is that it allowed you to customize how you wanted your own version of the game’s protagonist, Jin Sakai, to look. One of those customizable options came specifically in regards to the masks that Jin could adorn. Now, one company is looking to recreate some of those iconic facemasks in real life.

Spotted on Instagram, Hodo Masks has started creating some of the most recognizable masks from Ghost of Tsushima that can then be worn in real life. The company is one that has long created masks that date back to Ancient Japan, but since the release of GoT last year, it looks like it has started to create more of these accessories that are similar to the ones that Jin wears in-game. The masks are all largely made of plastic and are each handmade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANDMADE JAPANESE MASKS (@hodo_masks)

The best part of these samurai masks is that they aren’t just for show, either. If you’d like to get one for yourself, you can actually head over to Hodo’s website and look to buy one for yourself. As of this writing, it looks like the company is even holding a sale at this moment making the masks that much more affordable than normal.

As for the future of Ghost of Tsushima, in all likelihood, Sucker Punch will end up making a sequel to the popular action-adventure game. Some job listings in recent months have indicated that the studio is starting the early stages of development on its next project. Considering how successful GoT has been for PlayStation Studios, it stands to reason that we'll see a follow-up entry down the road.

Until then, if you somehow haven’t played Ghost of Tsushima just yet, the game is currently available on PlayStation 4 consoles. Owners of the PlayStation 5 can also play it as well and the next-gen console even allows the game to run that much better than normal.

So what do you think about these masks? Would you be tempted to buy one for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.