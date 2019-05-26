Ghost of Tsushima Is Aiming To Be Game of Year Material

According to a new Sucker Punch job listing for its upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima, the developer is aiming to deliver a “best-in-class” AAA game. In other words, its ambitions with the open-world game are to create a Game of the Year-level title. Now, every studio strives to create a Game of the Year-level game. However, not many developers make note of it right in their job listings. In other words, Sucker Punch seems to believe it is onto something special with the game, and only wants applicants who are going to help it achieve its ambition.

The listing, which is for QA Manager, reads: “Here at Sucker Punch we’re hard at work on Ghost of Tsushima, and we’re looking for an experienced manager for our QA Team. You’ll be responsible for the entire Quality Assurance process, from the strategic planning to final verification, in order to help Sucker Punch ship a best-in-class AAA game for the PlayStation console.”

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t divulge any further notable details, but that last little bit, “for the PlayStation console,” is interesting. Sony has confirmed Ghost of Tsushima is still coming to the PS4. Does this mean it’s only coming to the PS4? There’s no “s” on the end of console. Does this mean the game is not coming to the PS5? Who knows. It’s probably nothing, but I figured it was worth pointing out.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for the PS4, and at the moment, there’s been no word of the game coming to PS5. There also hasn’t been any word when the game will release. Most agree it will arrive sometime next year though.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming open-world game set in Feudal Japan, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.