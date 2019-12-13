Ghost of Tsushima Release Window Revealed in New Trailer

Earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions revealed a new teaser trailer for Ghost of Tsushima, the latter’s 2020 open-world samurai-action game. The trailer was brief, however, at the time, the pair promised we would see the full trailer a few days later at The Game Awards. And that’s exactly what happened. Further, just like Geoff Keighley said it would be, the new trailer was the longest of the show. As a result, we got our second best look at the PS4 game ever, and our first look in over a year. Additionally, Sucker Punch confirmed the game will release sometime summer 2020. Previously, all we knew was the game would launch sometime in 2020.

For those who know nothing about the game: it’s pitched as an open-world action-adventure stealth game. It’s played from a third-person perspective, and according to Sucker Punch, offers players freedom to choose their own playstyle. If you want, you can really embrace the stealth mechanics, silently and meticulously taking down enemies one by one. Or, if you want, you can opt to duel and take enemies on more directly, however, this will require excellent Katana work.

Ghost of Tsushima has been in some form of development since December 2015. However, the game actually wasn’t revealed until October 2017, when Sony Interactive Entertainment impressed Paris Games Week show goers with the title. This was followed by a lengthy gameplay demo at E3 2018. And this was followed by mostly silence on the game, which, as you can see, looks quite impressive.

This is Sucker Punch Productions’ first full game since shipping Infamous Second, which hit PS4 back in 2014, and was later bolstered with Infamous First Light later in the same year. Beyond Infamous, Sucker Punch isn’t known for much other than Sly Cooper.

Ghost of Tsushima will be available for PS4 when it launches. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our past and latest coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game’s story and setting:

“In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders. Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan.”