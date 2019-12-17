Ghost Recon Breakpoint Delays Next Major Patch

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was supposed to be getting a big update this month, but it appears that’s not the case any longer. Ubisoft previously announced that December 18th would bring about another title update with improvements to various systems and bug fixes among other changes, but a new announcement shared this week told players that the update needs a bit longer before it’s ready. It’s now being targeted for a release late in January.

Ubisoft broke the news to players in a post within the game’s subreddit to tell them that the update wouldn’t be arriving when expected. The developer referenced the December community update that set the release date for the now-delayed update and said the patch is being pushed back to make sure it has “polished content and meaningful bug fixes.”

“In our December Update we announced that we would have our next TU, 1.1.0, live on the 18th,” Ubisoft’s update said. “After careful consideration by the development team, we are choosing to delay the release of the TU until the latter half of January to ensure its quality.

“Our goal is to deliver you polished content and meaningful bug fixes, to do that we need a little more time. This means that the Terminator Live Event and the fixes referenced in the monthly update will be coming to you in the new year.”

There will still be some maintenance happening tomorrow even if the update isn’t coming, though the result will be only a small fix while players wait on the bigger patch.

Along with the Terminator Live Event, the previous post from December referenced some of the changes which were planned for this next title update including improvements for the enemy AI among other mechanics and features.

“While we’re still working on the final list, we are happy to announce that improvements to the enemy AI, basejump mechanic, and night vision goggles are coming!” Ubisoft said earlier in the month. “We’re also working on making sure that enemies do not shout when getting hit with a headshot.”

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s next title update is now scheduled to be released in the second half of January.