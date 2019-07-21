Ghost Recon Breakpoint Game Rating and Description Surfaces

With Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint still a few months away, all of the information we’ve gotten about the next Ghost Recon game so far has come straight from Ubisoft. Some new details have surfaced though from the ESRB’s rating for the game that’s now available along with a quick summary of the reasoning behind the rating. All of that information is now available on the ESRB’s site, though a lot of the info is pretty standard for this type of game.

Expectedly, Ghost Recon Breakpoint has received a “Mature” rating due to lots of violence, blood splatters, and language to accompany all this. The ESRB’s rating summary references different examples of this war scenario violence like using attacking enemies with drones and executing enemies that you’ve taken by surprise. It also talks about these drones being used in some pretty interesting ways as well as some other questionable phrases that might make more sense in the context of the game but may also just end up being exactly what they appear to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The summary of Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s rating (via Wario64) can be seen below.

“This is a third-person shooter in which players lead a special ops unit to investigate a tech company in a military setting,” the rating description reads. “Players explore an open-world environment, complete mission objectives (e.g., recon, extraction, assassinations), and engage in combat against enemy militia. Players use machine guns, rifles, rocket launchers, and explosives to kill soldiers and drone units in frenetic combat; players can also shoot and kill civilians, though this may result in a mission failure. Battles are accompanied by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and blood-splatter effects. By grappling unsuspecting enemies from behind, players can interrogate them for information, use them as human shields, and/or execute them with knife attacks. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: a bound prisoner repeatedly beaten with a baton; a screaming man being tortured; a soldier repeatably stabbed in the neck. The game includes brief sexual references in the dialogue (e.g., “‘Now I gotcha and I’m gonna scr*w you all night long’”; “They [drones] are more than just machines. They are the world’s greatest sex toy”; “But even world 2.0—it’s just mud, blood, and c*m.”). The words “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “a*shole” are heard in the game.”

This new Ghost Recon game will also have a Terminator crossover. A few videos previewing the game and featuring Jon Bernthal in them like the one at the top have also been released.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on October 5th.