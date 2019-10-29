A “More Radical and Immersive” Version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint Is in the Works

Ubisoft is planning to provide Ghost Recon Breakpoint players with a “more radical and immersive version” of the game, the company announced this week. This announcement comes less than a month after the game released earlier in October and seems to encompass design changes and other adjustments to bring the game more in line with which players were expecting. Details on how that’ll happen haven’t been shared yet, but Ubisoft said those updates will be shared as progress is made.

The “Moving Forward” post from Ubisoft served as a summary for what the game’s been through and where it’s headed as Ubisoft recounted the “difficult time with game bugs and unexpected stability issues” along with the “numerous improvements” made to alleviate some of those concerns. A roadmap pointed to new title updates and features like Raids that are being added later on.

One of the main criticisms of Breakpoint dealt with the game’s rampant microtransactions that players were met with. Time-savers and pretty much anything else you could hope to acquire in the game was up for grabs if you had the money for it, and it looks as though Ubisoft will be making some adjustments to its economy.

“We also heard the criticism regarding the in-game economy,” Ubisoft said. “That is why we are currently working to make adjustments according to players’ feedback in the next few weeks, making the experience for players more comfortable.”

Moving Forward | An Update from the Ghost Recon Team Read more here >> https://t.co/9kwajosLAs pic.twitter.com/nymmpGOQBq — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) October 28, 2019

The most interesting part of the announcement came from the teaser for the “more radical and immersive” version of Breakpoint that’s now being worked on. Ubisoft acknowledged that there were some design choices made that resulted in “polarized reactions and discussions.” It thanked players for trying those out while addressing complaints about survival mechanics and tiered loot progression.

“In line with this vision and the feedback we received, we are working on a more radical and immersive version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” Ubisoft said. “We also want to let you tailor your experience to the way you want to enjoy the game, since freedom of choice has always been part of the Ghost Recon DNA.”

Our own review cited some of these issues as the downsides of Breakpoint and called the game a “sloppy sequel.” You can see that full review here while we wait for more information from Ubisoft regarding what this new version of the game will look like.