Ghost Recon Breakpoint Will Get New Content This Year

Ghost Recon Breakpoint players who’ve still been active in the game up until now or those who’ve dropped off for a bit can look forward to new content being added throughout 2021. The developers of Ghost Recon Breakpoint confirmed the plans for continued content in an update shared this week. After recapping some of the biggest updates and features that have been added since the game’s launch, the Ghost Recon Breakpoint game gave a brief preview of what players can generally expect from the months to come.

The game’s been getting updates for around a year and a half now, and the Ghost Recon Breakpoint team opened their message by saying those content updates aren’t ending anytime soon. Some of the releases from the past have included things like the World Modifiers to further diversify the experiences players have in the Ghost Recon game among other features.

Ghosts, get ready for the next mission. We are excited to announce that there will be new content released this year! pic.twitter.com/dtkhVV7QxF — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) February 26, 2021

“Since launch, our priority has been to address feedback from you, our players. We added multiple updates to our Ghost Experience, which brought the Bullet Lure, Darkest Night, Golem Island exploration, and World Modifiers to name a few,” the Ghost Recon announcement said. “We have given you all the ability to fine-tune Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint to meet your needs and wants.”

Ghost Recon Breakpoint has had no shortage of crossovers either with things like the Terminator and other Ubisoft games such as Rainbow Six Siege making appearances in one way or another. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet that we’ll see more crossovers like that, it seems like a pretty safe bet. Crossovers aside, players can look forward to more content to come and a roadmap to come sooner to lay out Ubisoft’s plans.

“We will keep working to add more to the game and offer you all some exciting content for the months to come,” Ubisoft said. “We are designing the future of our game based on your feedback and throwing a few surprises into the mix!

“We will be sharing more details about what is to come in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint in 2021 soon. Please stay tuned to our channels and expect a roadmap in the coming weeks!”

Expect to see that roadmap first along with other updates like these to clue players in on what’s coming in the future.