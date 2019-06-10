Ghost Recon Breakpoint Will Feature a Terminator Crossover

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint was revealed last month and fans were ecstatic to see it. Starring The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal, the upcoming title will be a sequel to Ghost Recon Wildlands and feature all sorts of good stuff for fans of the series. During the E3 2019 press conference for Ubisoft, they touched on all of the content that will be coming to Breakpoint when it arrives later this year. While the devs didn’t exactly go into great detail about said content, they did tease one crossover that will be happening, and it just so happens to include the Terminator.

During the press conference for Ubisoft, it was revealed that the Terminator will be making its way to Ghost Recon Breakpoint in one way or another after the game launches this October. No details were provided as to how the iconic character will play into the game, but the fact that they will be there is pretty wild in itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is set to arrive on October 4th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the game:

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in four-player co-op. Injured, without support, and hunted down by ex-Ghosts, you must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy.

“Face your deadliest enemy yet, The Wolves, former Ghosts who have betrayed their country. Led by the charismatic Colonel Cole D. Walker they have taken control of Auroa for an unknown purpose. Now in control of Auroa’s powerful drone technology The Wolves and their allies will hunt you mercilessly across Auroa.

“Create a unique Ghost to look and play your way. With multiple classes and deep systems featuring thousands of options for both functional and cosmetic customization no two Ghosts will look and play the same. Weapons, gear, and equipment are craftable, customizable, and upgradeable using items and resources you’ll find across Auroa.”