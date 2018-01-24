Ghost Recon Wildlands’ New Loot Boxes Detailed

Ubisoft is adding loot boxes to Ghost Recon Wildlands, but the feature is being added in a way that’s said to be “fair in terms of items given to players” without affecting gameplay.

These two loot box traits are ones that Ubisoft was sure to put up-and-front when describing the new loot box Battle Crates when the feature was announced, a smart move given the animosity towards loot boxes at the moment. The loot boxes come with the Extended Ops update that also includes a new game mode and additional maps to play it.

Providing more details on the Battle Crate system, Ubisoft explained what all will be included in the Battle Crates and how players can obtain them.

How to get Battle Crates

“All players will receive a gifted Spec Ops Crate and a gifted Ghost War Crate, which are redeemable on the Ubisoft Club. Battle Crates can then be purchased from the Store for 400 Store Credits, with each Battle Crate containing three items that you do not already own.”

Battle Crates Content

“Battle Crate is the name of a collection of crates specifically designed for the Campaign and co-op mode (Spec Ops Crate) as well as for the Ghost War mode (Ghost War Crate). Spec Ops Crates contain Epic Weapons, Exotic Weapons, Vehicles and tons of cosmetic items for you to enjoy even more in the whole Campaign mode.

“Ghost War Crates contain Exotic Weapons (re-skinned versions of weapons already available in the game – no impact on the weapon stats), customization items and an exclusive new line of skins for your character, called Icons.

“Overall, all the cosmetic items you get can be used in both the Campaign and Ghost War modes. More than 200 items are available through the Battle Crates experience. All the items are also purchasable in the store through the various pack offers, except for the Icon skins that are exclusive to the Ghost War Crates.

“You can consult the list of all the items you can obtain on a dedicated page on the Ghost Recon Network.”

Items in the loot boxes will have various levels of rarity – Rare, Epic, and Legendary – and no duplicates will occur, so you’ll always get items that you don’t already own. The loot boxes will be added to Ghost Recon Wildlands when the new update goes live on Jan. 25.