Ghost Recon Wildlands: Rainbow 6 Siege Crossover Gameplay Revealed

Last week, we reported the news that Ghost Recon Wildlands would be crossing over with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege with a new Special Operations event that fans of both games are sure to enjoy. Today we got a much closer look at what players can expect from the new content.

In the new trailer, which you can see above, we see the operators setting up shop in Bolivia, being sent on a task to recover one of their own. The chief explains that she’s a “good operator, but…she can get carried away,” and explains how urgently she needs to be rescued.

Upon finding a number of bodies, the Operators begin to clean house, working together to mow down enemy forces.

The trailer definitely sets the pace for the new content, which kicks off starting tomorrow. In addition, it also shows off the Rainbow Six Siege pack that’s coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands as well. This includes the Caveira icon, CQC, emote and a handful of new weapons to use to your advantage, including a pistol and assault rifle. New customization options will also be on hand; and devoted players can take advantage of new Battle Crates, icons and new items, with over a hundred available in all.

A new Surgeon class also joins the Ghost War PvP mode, bringing an operatic combat style to the playing field. There’s also a new Toxic class, where you can use gas to your advantage to disorient enemies.

Don’t forget about the permadeath-related Ghost Mode that will be added as well, featuring a higher form of challenge that devoted players won’t want to miss out on. There are also these features, too:

A new loadout that restricts players to one main weapon and one handgun.

Real Reloading, which means that if you pop out a partially full clip, you’ll lose the bullets that were in there when you slap in a new one.

Gear management that prevents players from swapping in different weapons unless they’re looting an enemy or using an ammo box.

The Special Operation 2 will be open to all Wildlands players. However, if you purchased the Season Pass for the game, you’ll be able to access all these extra features early before they go live tomorrow. Log in and see what they have to offer for you!

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. More information about Special Operation 2 can be found here.