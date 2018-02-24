Ghostbusters AR Mobile Game Teaser Trailer Wants You to Answer the Call

In a world of Pokemon GO, one title aims to remind you who you ‘wanna’ call, and that’s Ghostbusters with a new Augmented Reality (AR) game. Though it doesn’t show how everything works with the latest mobile adventure, the above teaser trailer is enough to get any ghost hunting fan excited.

According to a recent press release:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ghostbusters World gameplay will enable players to battle and capture hundreds of ghosts from all dimensions of the franchise, including the films, TV shows, comic books, theme parks, and video games. The game will also feature new and unique ghosts to the franchise. “The Ghostbusters Universe is rich in characters and Ghostbusters World is the perfect medium to get to know these characters in a whole new dimension,” said Ivan Reitman, Principal, Ghost Corps, and Director & Producer of the original Ghostbusters movie.

The publisher 4:33 is working with their partner studio NextAge on the game development. Sung-Jin Han, CEO of 4:33 said, “We are thrilled to work with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Ghost Corps to bring the iconic Ghostbusters franchise to life. Fans will have the opportunity to take a walk through an immersive game environment that merges our everyday world with the many ghosts from the Ghostbusters Universe. It’s an unparalleled experience!”

“Ghostbusters is a legacy brand and we are excited to work with 4:33 to expand the Ghostbusters Universe into an AR mobile game. Ghostbusters is the perfect brand and best content to utilize AR technology,” said Jamie Stevens, Executive Vice President Worldwide Consumer Products, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The game is currently in development for mobile devices, so we don’t have a release window as of yet. Still, the market for a solid AR experience is incredibly high as seen with games such as Pokemon GO and Ingress.

For now, we know it is slated for at least a 2018 release and will be available on both iPhone and Android devices. You can check out their official website here, which will be updated soon with even more info for the coming mobile experience.

What do you think about the rising popularity of mobiles games? Is there a potential franchise you’d love to see get the Pokemon GO treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, we’d love to hear what kind of ideas you have!