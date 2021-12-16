Ernie Hudson Confirms New Ghostbusters Video Game In Development

A new Ghostbusters video game has seemingly been confirmed by Ernie Hudson. The Winston Zeddemore actor recently appeared at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas. During a Q&A panel, Hudson was asked whether or not he would ever be interested in doing another video game. Hudson surprised the moderator stating that a new game is currently in the works, and he’s already in talks to record voice work. Unfortunately, the actor seemed to be unaware of specific details about the project, including whether it will take place in a time period closer to the original films, or Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

“I just got an e-mail, because we’re doing another videogame. So, they’re scheduling it now to do the recording, and I’m not toosure who’s going to do it, I know me and Danny [Akroyd], I think. I’mnot sure if Billy [Murray] will do anything on it. So, therewill be another video game.”

Hudson went on to say that he has received prototype images from the game for his likeness approval. The actor stated that the team has been struggling with his likeness in particular, with previous attempts looking closer to Eddie Murphy. This seemed particularly frustrating, as the game’s developers have apparently had much greater success with the likenesses for Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, and Dan Akroyd. Hopefully, the finished product will live-up to Hudson’s expectations!

That particular question was posed to Hudson as the moderator noted the love that so many fans have for Ghostbusters: The Video Game. Debuting in 2009, that game reunited the four original actors in a story that takes place after the first two films. A remastered version of the game released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in 2019. It remains to be seen whether the new game will manage to achieve a similar level of success, or if it will appear on similar platforms. Hopefully, more information will be revealed in the near future!

