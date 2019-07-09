Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is Exclusive to GameStop

Publisher Mad Dog Games and developer Saber Interactive officially announced earlier this year that Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is on its way for fans to relive the now 10-year-old title. However, when they announced that it was in the works, not much else was revealed alongside it, save for the platforms that it will be coming to and that PC players will be getting it from the Epic Games Store. That said, it has now been confirmed that those wanting to pick up a physical copy of the game for consoles will have to do so at GameStop as it will be exclusive to the retailer.

As pointed out by Nintendo Everything, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered has popped up on the GameStop website for consoles, with pre-orders now being live. The physical version across all platforms comes in at $29.99, but there is still no release date attached to the project. However, it is expected to arrive before the end of the year.

“Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered delivers a unique story from Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis that captures the supernatural comedic fun and fright fans love from the franchise, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters this year,” Saber Interactive said in a press release earlier this year.

“As the new rookie on the Ghostbusters crew, you’ll team up with your favorite characters from the films, reunited by the voices of Aykroyd, Ramis, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson as Stantz, Spengler, Venkman and Zeddemore, alongside Annie Potts, Brian Doyle-Murray, William Atherton, and Max von Sydow,” adds an official pitch of the game. “Manhattan is overrun once more by ghosts, demons, and other paranormal creatures unleashed by a mysterious force, and only the Ghostbusters can drive this evil back to whatever dimension it crawled from and save the Big Apple.”

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is set to arrive at some point later this year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you surprised that the upcoming remastered version of the Ghostbusters game is going to be exclusive to GameStop? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

