Ghostwire: Tokyo Reveals New Trailer During PlayStation Showcase

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks appeared during today’s PlayStation Showcase event to show off a new trailer for the upcoming 2022 release Ghostwire: Tokyo. To date, this new trailer gave us our best look at the game so far and offered more of a glimpse into the story and gameplay that it will offer.

For the most part, this new video for Ghostwire: Tokyo centers around the main protagonist and the assumed villain of the game. Although all of the story details aren’t clear in the trailer, it provides better context surrounding the events that take place in Tokyo to kickstart the events of the narrative. In addition, we also see some new looks at gameplay, all of which will be taking place from the first-person perspective. Players will seemingly have a number of different abilities at their disposal that they will be able to use to take down enemies that they might come across.

Tokyo's population vanishes in an instant. Deadly supernatural forces invade at the invitation of a dangerous occultist known as ""Hannya."" Strange abilities suddenly awaken in a man named Akito…



The mystery unfolds in the latest gameplay trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/pCW7ZXPhTB — Bethesda (@bethesda) September 9, 2021

For a more detailed description of Ghostwire: Tokyo, here’s what Bethesda has to say about what players can expect:

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist known as Hannya, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

As a whole, Ghostwire: Tokyo still doesn’t have a launch date, but it’s slated to come to PlayStation 5 and PC in spring of 2022. The game will be exclusive to PS5 for one year before later coming to Xbox platforms in the future.

What do you think about this new trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo? Are you going to look to pick it up for yourself early next year? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.