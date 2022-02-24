Renegade Games has announced GI Joe: Mission Critical, a new cooperative board game that pits players against Cobra Commander. The new board game was announced during Hasbro’s GI Joe 40th anniversary stream and will featured detailed miniatures of the various core characters of the series. The game will use the “Guardian System” which was first used in the popular Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid game and expansions.

After successfully launching their Power Rangers line of games with Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, Renegade Games announced they were expanding their license with Hasbro to include the Transformers, GI Joe, and My Little Pony franchises. In addition to the just announced GI Joe: Mission Critical game, Renegade has also released a deckbuilding game based on GI Joe. A tabletop RPG game is also in development for GI Joe as well. Renegade will be supporting their GI Joe TTRPG with a line of miniatures that will be of a smaller scale than the ones released for GI Joe: Mission Critical.

The core game for GI Joe: Mission Critical will be released in October 2022, along with the first expansion for the game. Additional expansions adding new characters on both sides of the fight will be released to provide continued support for the game and add more threats and potential teammates. Pre-orders will kick off in April, with early backers receiving a “retro” alternate-sculpt miniature of Snake-Eyes for free if they pre-order the game in April.

The full description of GI Joe: Mission Critical is below:

Join the team and battle Cobra in G.I. JOE Mission Critical, a cooperative miniatures board game for 1-5 players!

Stop Cobra in locations around the world, and try to defeat Cobra Commander himself to save the day! G.I. JOE Mission Critical uses the Guardian System, providing a tense, challenging and cooperative gaming experience!

The game features finely detailed miniatures for both the G.I. JOE and Cobra forces, Mission Critical will be hitting your table later this year but you can sign up now to be the first to know when pre-orders open in April!