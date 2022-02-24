New G.I. Joe Classified Series Pre-Orders Include the Transformers Megatron H.I.S.S Tank

Today is a very exciting day for fans of Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series and, interestingly, Transformers fans. That’s because a wave of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures debuted as part of Hasbro’s G.I. Joe 40th anniversary livestream, and the star of the show is an amazing G.I. Joe x Transformers crossover Megatron H.I.S.S Tank. Indeed, Megatron transforms from a robot to H.I.S.S tank in 28 steps, and a Retro Baroness figure is coming along for the ride. You can pre-order that right away here at Entertainment Earth for $89.99 with free US shipping. But there’s a lot more where that came from.

In addition to the Megatron H.I.S.S Tank, Hasbro has also added numerous 6-inch figures to the Classified Series lineup. These figures include Tomax, Xamot, and Stalker. However, collectors will be especially eager to get their hands on the Viper Troop Builder Pack, which includes a Cobra Viper Officer, two Viper troopers, and a whopping 32 accessories.

Pre-orders for the entire collection of new G.I. Joe Classified Series releases are available here at Entertainment Earth now. Needless to say, you’ll want to go after the Transfomers H.I.S.S Tank and the Viper Troop Builder Pack first. You can also get all of the G.I. Joe Classified Wave 9 figures in case sets. An official breakdown of each new release can be found in the gallery below.

If you are unfamiliar, Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series line gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the ’80s. These upgrades include a 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories.

Transformers G.I. Joe Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank with Baroness – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($89.99) “Worlds collide in this Transformers-G.I. Joe mash-up pack! The Decepticons and Cobra team up to conquer the world! Baroness and Megatron, disguised as a H.I.S.S. Tank, plan the next Cobra attack. The Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank toy converts from robot to tank mode in 28 steps and comes with G.I. Joe Retro Baroness figure. Both figures feature deco and details based on the worlds of Transformers and G.I. Joe. Includes fusion cannon, backpack, and weapon accessories. Accurate scale to the 1983 H.I.S.S. Tank toy. Display Baroness figure at the turret and in the H.I.S.S. tank vehicle mode. Packaging is inspired by a mash-up of the classic ’80s toys with retro artwork. 3 3/4-inch Baroness toy comes on a card back with file card, Megatron stands about 10 1/2-inches tall.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series Viper Troop Builder Pack Figures – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($89.99 with free US shipping) “These figures feature a classic design updated to bring the Cobra Officer and foot soldiers into the modern era, plus accessories inspired by theses characters’ rich history and an included cardboard accessory box. These G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Viper Officer & Vipers figures feature premium detailing and articulation for dramatic action poseability (some poses may require additional support.) Includes 3 plastic 6-inch scale action figure and 32 accessories.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Tomax Paoli Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99) “This G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Tomax Action Figure figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and awesome accessories for use within his extensive enterprises. G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe. These extraordinarily talented heroes are selected for their elite abilities and tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. With unwavering courage and steely determination, the brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there’s trouble, G.I. Joe is there. Includes figure and 5 accessories.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Sgt. Stalker Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99) “This G.I. Joe Classified Series Lonzo “Stalker” Wilkinson Action Figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high pose-ability and character-inspired accessories. And with custom artwork by on the box, the Stalker package will make a mark on shelves. The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale figure with premium deco and detailing. GI Joe Flint Action Figure includes 6-inch scale plastic figure with 10 signature accessories.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Xamot Paoli Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99) “This G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Xamot Paoli Action Figure figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and awesome accessories for use within his extensive enterprises. This figure features a classic design updated to bring the Cobra Crimson Guard Commander into the modern era, plus accessories inspired by the character’s rich history. Includes figure and 9 accessories.