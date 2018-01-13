Gintama Rumble Adds DBZ Parody Villains Breiza and Cello

The upcoming video game based on the hit anime and manga series Gintama has added two new assisting villains to the game’s roster of characters. Gintama Rumble, set for release later this month. The new additions are parodies of popular characters from the Dragon Ball franchise in both name and appearance: an androgynous pale alien known as Breieza, and a bug-like being known as Cello. Obviously, they’re nods to two of the most popular Dragon Ball Z villains of all time, Frieza and Cell. The two are only assist characters, but they both have their own perks in the heat of battle. A new trailer also released yesterday, showing off some of the game play.

The characters debuted during episode 119 of the anime series, when one of the main characters, Toshiro Hijikata (inspired by real-life Shinsengumi Vice Commander Toshizo Hijikata), must leave Earth after a smoking ban makes it impossible for him to inhale his naughty little death sticks. Hijikata finds himself quickly pulled into a parody of Dragon Ball Z, and encounters the two villains before they’re very quickly done away with.

Some particularly special about Cello is that the player can actually transform into the character and control him, if they’re lucky enough to win the right slots at Gintama Pachinko. There aren’t any details available on what Cello can do, exactly, but it’s likely that the transformation is temporary.

Fans of the series, which debuted as a manga in 2003 and has since spawned an anime series and a live-action film, might not want to get too excited yet: It’s set for release only in Japan and countries in Southeast Asia for now, with no known intention of localization as of yet. For those among us who have modded their way into not needing to worry about that, the game will release on January 18, 2018 for PlayStation4, and will feature English subtitles.

Source: Gematsu via RE: Zaregoto