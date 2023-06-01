Gloomhaven Second Edition Announced

An updated version of one of the best modern board games is coming soon. Cephalofair Game has announced Gloomhaven: Second Edition, a revised and "elevated" version of the original Gloomhaven game. The second edition of Gloomhaven incorporates feedback from players, designers, developers, and fans to create a rebalanced and redesigned version of the game. According to a press release announcing Gloomhaven: Second Edition, this new edition is the "best way" to experience Gloomhaven. The game will feature rebalanced and redesigned mercenary classes and scenarios along with a newly written narrative and new events. Gloomhaven: Second Edition will also feature a new faction-based reputation system. This new edition will provide both newcomers and Gloomhaven veterans an opportunity to dive into the world of Gloomhaven and see exactly what new secrets they can uncover.

Gloomhaven is a massive strategy dungeon-crawler style board game in which players control mercenaries as they make their way through intense scenarios. At the beginning of their turn, players choose two cards from their hand to play and pick a "top action" from one card and a "bottom action" from another card. The cards they choose determine the initiative order of that round of combat and cards are put into the discard pile at the end of the round. To re-stock your hand, players have to take either a long or short rest, with one discarded card being permanently removed from the scenario. If a player can't play any cards and can't replenish their hand, their character is permanently exhausted, which means what players have to strategically decide what cards to play and when. Outside of combat, Gloomhaven also features a unique system in which mercenaries retire as they reach personal goals, unlocking new classes for players to use. A player will likely run through multiple characters over the course of a single Gloomhaven campaign.

Gloomhaven: Second Edition will launch alongside a larger BackerKit campaign coming on June 20th. That BackerKit campaign will also feature a Miniatures of Gloomhaven line and an RPG that utilizes Gloomhaven's combat system.

The BackerKit page for the upcoming Gloomhaven crowdfunding campaign can be found here.