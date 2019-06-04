Upgrade the Gloomhaven Board Game With This Forgotten Circles Expansion Sale

Gloomhaven is widely considered to be the best board game on the market, and a must-have for Dungeons & Dragons fans. It’s also a massive, 20-pound beast that requires a substantial amount of table to set up. If you already own the game, now would be the time to bust out the extension leaf to accommodate the Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles Expansion, which is on sale via Amazon right now for $32.99 (18% off). That’s just a shade off an all-time low.

The Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles Expansion includes 20 new scenarios that take place after the events of the original Gloomhaven campaign. It involves the new Aesther Diviner character class and “her attempts to prevent an approaching calamity”. Note that a removable sticker set for the expansion is also available for $16.99. The Gloomhaven core game is also on sale for $95 (32% off) and the stickers can be had for $8.50 (35% off).

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who are unfamiliar with Gloomhaven, the official description for the game reads:

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.”

As noted, D&D fans will likely find a lot to love about Gloomhaven. That having been said, anyone that’s looking to start their Dungeons & Dragons adventures or replace their core rulebooks with fresh copies should seriously consider this deal that just popped up on on the Core Rulebooks Gift Set. The bundle includes the Players Handbook, Dungeons Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual with special reflective foil covers that are exclusive to this set. There’s also a DM screen and slipcase thrown in for good measure.

At the time of writing, you can get it from Walmart for $85.24 (50% off) with free 2-day shipping or from Amazon for the same price with free 2-day shipping for Prime members. This is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately right now, it would cost you the same amount of money – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.