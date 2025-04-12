Pokemon Finds Cozy Competitor After Kickstarter Gets Fully Funded Instantly

Whether or not the main series Pokemon games qualify as “cozy” is up for debate. However, many franchise fans have expressed the desire for a more cozy-game style Pokemon entry, where you lead a less battle-focused life with your creature pals. Now, a new project on Kickstarter looks ready to deliver on the farming sim meets creature collector vibes fans long for. Given that it took all of 16 minutes to get fully funded, it’s clear that gamers are very much here for the vibes this new game brings to the table.

The game in question is called Monsterpatch, and it comes from Sean Young, developer of the popular 2019 farming sim Littlewood. Now, Young is looking to create their next game, and it’s bringing the soothing, creature-collecting vibes many gamers crave. There have been quite a few creature collector games over the years, many that bring in more life sim elements such as those found in Moonstone Island. However, this project’s Kickstarter page shows just how much thought and creativity have already gone into this game – and it’s not even fully ready yet.

According to the first update from the Kickstarter creator Sean Young, the game reached its initial funding goal in just 16 minutes! Since then, more stretch goals have been added and achieved, making Monsterpatch even more exciting for gamers. As of today, 10 of the game’s stretch goals have already been reached, with just two more to go. The unlocked features include Shiny variants of MoNs and a Nintendo Switch port for the game. Clearly, Monsterpatch has something that gamers are willing to back.

What Kind of Game Will Monsterpatch Be?

Honestly, the first thing that likely catches your attention about Monsterpatch is the vibes. There’s a sort of pastel, pixel-art feel here that is relaxing and nostalgic. But the gameplay details make it sound even better, so let’s dig in to what the developer has shared about this cozy Pokemon competitor.

In Monsterpatch, players will travel the continent collecting magical creatures known as MoNs. Like in Pokemon, players will leave home to go on their journey, but in Monsterpatch, returning home is highly encouraged. In fact, players can plant and harvest crops, relax at home with their MoNs, and more all in their home town. The town will even be dynamic, with the potential for NPCs to move in over time. And for you decorating fans, Monsterpatcth also lets you customize and decorate your hometown.

Monsterpatch will have two versions, with both included in the base game

The game also brings in some unique elements that set it apart, including the Houses that rule each city and the magical, wizard v. wizard element. Winning battles doesn’t just earn XP, it also unlocks new spells and paths. And spells aren’t just for battle in this game – they’ll help you do all the cozy activities we know and love, like farming, fishing, and more.

As of April 12th, there are still 11 days to get in on this Kickstarter to snag backer rewards like a Steam Key for the game, Alpha + Beta Access, the Digital Collector’s Edition, and more. The game is planned to release on PC/Mac/Linux via Steam, and thanks to the stretch goal funding, Monsterpatch 1.0 will also arrive on Nintendo Switch. The Alpha/Beta test will be available only via Steam, however. There is no exact release date for Monsterpatch just yet, but Young states we’ll see a roadmap shortly after the Kickstarter ends.

Are you looking forward to Monsterpatch?