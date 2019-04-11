‘God Eater 3’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Today, Bandai Namco announced that God Eater 3 will come to the Nintendo Switch on July 11 in Japan and on July 12 in Europe and the Americas. Further, it released a new trailer and revealed that pre-orders for the game will come packing a download code for costumes and hair styles themed after Tales of Vesperia’s Yuri and Estelle.

“The Nintendo Switch opens up new ways to experience God Eater 3,” said Jackie Simmons, brand manager for Bandai Namco. “The portability of the system means players can meet anytime anywhere to band together and bring down monstrous threats. The platform also enables players to take God Eater 3 on the road, so they’re never far from adventure and fun!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, God Eater 3 is already available on PS4 and PC. It debuted back in December 2018 with a Japanese release, before coming west this February.

“Join the elite force known as God Eaters, imbued with the unique ability to wield God Arcs, specialized weapons to take down the nearly indestructible Aragami threat that has ravaged the planet,” reads an official pitch of the game. “God Arc weapons can come in a wide variety of melee and ranged type capabilities featuring swords, hammers, sickles, spears, shotguns, sniper rifles, and more. Each weapon also comes with unique transforming functions, extending their utility by providing additional attack options to deal more damage. Players can determine which weapon works best for their playstyle and hone its intricacies when taking on missions in Story Mode or online with other God Eater 3 players.”

It’s unclear how much God Eater 3 will cost on Nintendo Switch, but it will presumably be in-line with other versions of the game. Sometimes games that come to a platform later get a discount, but given that God Eater 3 only launched a couple of months ago, this seems unlikely.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!