God of War Announcement Date Imminent

While we’ve been hearing quite a bit about the upcoming God of War title as of late, one key bit of information still missing is a release date. There have been rumors as early as March 22nd, to even some stating a late 2018/early 2019 release was possible. We’re hoping for the former, but it has all been one big speculation game.

Luckily, it looks like our rampant questions will finally be answered, and soon, according to Sony Interactive Japan’s Chris Ashimine. The producer has recently told Weekly Famitsu, during a widespread developer interview hosting many big names in the industry, that a release date announcement would be happening soon and that fans should look forward to that. Unfortunately … that was it. No month, date, or anything … but “soon” is better than nothing and at this point, we’re just happy continuing to look at that light at the end of the tunnel.

In other God of War news, the developers behind the upcoming title gave us a little insight into the future of the franchise and why the reason for such an approach mythological change. According to the developers behind the upcoming title, the team knew that after Ascension, that Kratos’ story was complete. At that point, the “higher ups” were done with the franchise completely, so in order to keep it going – they needed to pitch something big. That something apparently was big enough, because now we have a new adventure that lies within Norse mythology and casts Kratos in his most important role yet: a father.

But then, where next? If the series was so close to being cast off and they want to try to keep it going – they have to go even bigger, even better in the future. Or, they could bury Kratos and his legend and move on. Luckily for us, that doesn’t seem to be the case and, as per the Game Informer coverage, talks of both Egyptian and Mayan eras are being heavily talked about.

The Egyptian era would do well, we can see that evident in the high praise the last Assassin’s Creed game, Origins, received. Egyptian culture has always been a huge interest of mine personally, so I definitely wouldn’t mind seeing an all new adventure there – especially alongside Kratos. That being said, a Mayan game has incredible potential and a much smaller competition rate with other franchises. It could be huge, and if done right – could open the doors to many time-based games to explore other historical references outside of the cookie cutter locations that we keep seeing on repeat.