God of War Art Director Joins Naughty Dog to Work on New PS5 Game

Naughty Dog has landed itself a high-profile new developer in Raf Grassetti, who is previously most well-known for his work on the God of War series at Santa Monica Studio. For nearly a decade, Grassetti served as an artist and art director on God of War and God of War Ragnarok before eventually leaving Santa Monica Studio in 2023 to head to Netflix. Now, after leaving Netflix back in October, Grassetti has found himself back at PlayStation, this time at developer Naughty Dog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new post on social media today, Grassetti made it known that he has started a “new chapter” at Naughty Dog. Grassetti didn’t say anything else about what he’ll be doing at the studio, but his LinkedIn profile notes that he is now serving as an art director. As such, he should join one of Naughty Dog’s ongoing projects that have quietly been in development over the past few years.

Currently, questions continue to linger when it comes to what Naughty Dog is creating next. Studio director Neil Druckmann has previously said that he now has an idea in place for The Last of Us Part 3, but other reporting and rumors have suggested that Naughty Dog could instead look to develop a new IP rather than dive back into The Last of Us once again.

The only thing that is known with certainty about Naughty Dog’s next game at the moment is that famed actor Troy Baker will be playing a role in the title. Baker, who has previously starred in The Last of Us series and Uncharted 4, recently verified that he would be collaborating with Naughty Dog again on its latest project. Still, even with Baker now attached, it doesn’t seem as though Naughty Dog plans to unveil this game any time soon just yet.

As for Grassetti, it’s likely that his work on this new Naughty Dog game won’t come to light until some point in 2025 or beyond. Either way, his mere presence at the studio should be a big deal and will add that much more prestige to one of the best developers in the world.