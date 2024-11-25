New Naughty Dog Game Confirmed to Feature Troy Baker

The next game from developer Naughty Dog, the PlayStation studio behind Uncharted and The Last of Us, has been confirmed to once again feature actor Troy Baker. For the past decade, Baker has been synonymous with Naughty Dog’s games as he has portrayed both Joel Miller in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II along with Sam Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Baker’s ties to the studio have even extended to The Last of Us TV series at HBO where he played the character James in live-action. Now, it’s known that these collaborations between Baker and Naughty Dog will continue in the future, but specifics remain sparse.

In a profile at GQ, it was verified that Baker will once again be starring in the next Naughty Dog game helmed by director Neil Druckmann. The identity of this game wasn’t disclosed, nor was it revealed if Baker will play a prominent character in the title. Regardless, this is the first such actor to be tied to the project that remains shrouded in great mystery.

“In a heartbeat I would always work with Troy,” Druckmann said of collaborating with Baker once again.

At this point in time, it seems there are two options for Naughty Dog’s next game on PS5. The first would be a sequel to The Last of Us Part II, which is something that Druckmann himself has hinted at. Earlier this year, Druckmann essentially confirmed that a third The Last of Us game would be happening at some point as he finally found the idea for this project.

That being said, it’s feasible that The Last of Us Part III won’t be Naughty Dog’s next game. Instead, the company might be working on a wholly new IP that is separated from both The Last of Us and Uncharted. Druckmann has also hinted at this throughout 2024 while not outright confirming the studio’s plans. As a result, if a new IP is what Naughty Dog is actively working on, it would mean that Baker’s character in the game would be a completely new one as well.

In the near term for Baker, he is set to star as Indiana Jones in next month’s game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Developed by MachineGames, Indiana Jones will launch on December 6th for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will then come to PS5 at some point in the first half of 2025.