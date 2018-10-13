Exclusive First Look at New ‘God of War’ Cover

God of War for the PlayStation 4 was a smashing success and players couldn’t get enough of Kratos’ new story alongside his son, Atreus. For those that like to carry a little piece of their favourite adventures with them into the real world, a new comic series was announced earlier this year with with Dark Horse Comics and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the latest issue!

Santa Monica Studio, Dark Horse, and Sony Interactive Entertainment have joined forces once more with a brand new comic series to expand upon the universe that many have fallen in love with. The new series is four issues long, with a first look at the stunning cover art for issue three below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

iZombie and Witchfinder’s Chris Roberson is the writer leading this project with Mayday’s Tony Parker as the talented artist. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Dan Jackson is on board as the mini-series’ colourist. The stunning art work seen above is done by the incredible E.M Gist, known for The Strain and Will Save the Galaxy for Food.

As far as issue three goes, Dark Horse tells us “A showdown with the berserker cult imminent, a mystic seer may have the answers Kratos needs to stop the cycle of violence. As he learns how to defeat his overbearing aggressors, each victory carries him farther away from the father he wants to be and toward the godslayer he once was.”

The first of four issues goes on sale Nov. 14th of this year, perfect for the holiday season, with the third going live on January 9th. The promising new adventure will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. You can also scoop it up at your local comic shop as well if you wanted to support local!

Want to catch up on the previous two issues before the next adventure begins? You can check out the entire series thus far right here on the Dark Horse website. There are bears, a mysterious cult, and “no good deed” unpunished for the former Ghost of Sparta!