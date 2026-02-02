Highly Anticipated Farming Sim Starsand Island Pivots to Early Access Launch on Steam & Game Pass

Fans of games like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon have had their eye on the upcoming Starsand Island for quite some time. The game is aiming for a multiplatform release, and was originally expected to hit consoles and PC early this month. Now, developer Seed Sparkle Lab has revealed a slightly different release plan for the 3D farming sim. Starsand Island is still expected to hit its full 1.0 launch in 2026, but will spend a few months in Early Access first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Seed Sparkle Labs confirmed that Starsand Island will be released in Early Access on February 11th. Initially, the game will be available for PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass Preview. However, this farming sim isn’t going to linger in Early Access for long. The developer still expects to fully launch Starsand Island for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 in summer 2026.

Starsand Island‘s Full Release Delayed to Summer 2026, But You Can Still Check It Out Soon

Image courtesy of Seed Lbs

Starsand Island is a laid-back life sim, where players move to a relaxing island paradise. There, you’ll level up skills like farming and fishing, while building relationships and exploring the island. And like any solid life sim, yes, you’ll also be able to build and customize your own home. The game has stunning anime-style graphics that have many cozy gamers eager to start their new island life. But it looks like we’ll be waiting a bit longer for the full release of this game, though for good reason.

Seed Sparkle Lab notes that the Early Access period for Starsand Island will help them “finalise the comprehensive content and finesse the end-game experience for players.” The team plans to use this period to work with players to ensure the game’s stability and add new content based on player feedback. In Early Access, players will be able to experience over 100 hours of gameplay, including core activities like ranching, farming, exploring, fishing, and crafting. Along with the announcement of Early Access, Starsand Island got a new trailer showing off its cozy life-sim vibes, which you can check out below:

Play video

It sounds like Starsand Island is in a pretty solid state, but the team wants to take some time to fine-tune things before the full 1.0 drop. Early Access is an opportunity for players to check out a game ahead of its full release and provide feedback, so it makes sense to launch a game this way if you’re still working out end-game details.

Starsand Island is one of 2026’s most anticipated releases for cozy gamers. So, it’s a bit disappointing to know that those of us planning to play on console will have to wait a bit longer. But if you’re eager to start your slow island life earlier, Starsand Island will be available in Early Access starting on February 11th. The game’s full release doesn’t yet have an exact date, but it’s currently expected for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 in summer 2026.

Are you excited to check out Starsand Island when it hits Early Access, or are you waiting on the full release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!