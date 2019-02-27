‘God of War’s’ Freya Becomes a Reality In New Cosplay

Cosplay is a phenomenal way for fans of incredible series to show their love and appreciation for all of the amazing characters met through these amazing game journeys. With how breathtaking PlayStation 4’s God of War was, it’s no wonder that the Santa Monica Studios title spawned many outstanding cosplays, but this Freya one stands out among them all.

In a see of Kratos cosplays, Ibelinn Cosplay’s Freya breaths fresh life into the community love for this phenomenal game. From the lighting used in the photos, to the incredible detailing with her craftmanship, ‘The Witch of the Woods’ has never looked better than she does now:

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out even more incredible cosplays over on her official Instagram account linked above! God of War is definitely not the only franchise she paid homage to, and her talent is undeniable when looking through all of her amazing interpretations of different faces in gaming.

God of War, the game that inspired this cosplay, is now available exclusively for PlayStation 4!