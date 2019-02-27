‘God of War’s’ Freya Becomes a Reality In New Cosplay

Cosplay is a phenomenal way for fans of incredible series to show their love and appreciation for all of the amazing characters met through these amazing game journeys. With how breathtaking PlayStation 4’s God of War was, it’s no wonder that the Santa Monica Studios title spawned many outstanding cosplays, but this Freya one stands out among them all.
In a see of Kratos cosplays, Ibelinn Cosplay’s Freya breaths fresh life into the community love for this phenomenal game. From the lighting used in the photos, to the incredible detailing with her craftmanship, ‘The Witch of the Woods’ has never looked better than she does now:
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
I finally got to shoot with @ookamicosplayphotography during Torucon this weekend, and omgggg I have to share it😭😭 she’s amazing! Always wanted to shoot with her, have to do it again soon ❤️ #godofwar #godofwar4 #godofwarcosplay #freya #freyja #cosplay #wig #wigisfashion #norsegod #norsemythology #videogamecosplay #freyacosplay #kratos #cosplaywip #costume #viking #playstation #playstationcosplay #santamonicastudio
View this post on Instagram
🍂The Vanir goddess🍂 I’m seriously so in love with Freya, and I’m so happy I decided to make her costume 💘 (and yes tattoos and silver bracelet is missing, all things I’m gonna add soon) #godofwar #godofwar4 #godofwarcosplay #freya #freyja #cosplay #wig #wigisfashion #norsegod #norsemythology #videogamecosplay #freyacosplay #kratos #cosplaywip #costume #viking #playstation #playstationcosplay
View this post on Instagram
Did my first makeup test for Freya today, so happy with the result 😍 I can’t wait to do the proper photoshoot next month, now I just gotta finish the rest of the costume!! #godofwar #godofwar4 #godofwarcosplay #freya #freyja #cosplay #wig #wigisfashion #norsegod #norsemythology #videogamecosplay #freyacosplay #kratos #costest #cosplaywip #viking #playstation #playstationcosplay
View this post on Instagram
Here comes the first photo from the photoshoot with @katrix_media 😄💕🌲 #godofwar #godofwar4 #godofwarcosplay #freya #freyja #cosplay #wig #wigisfashion #norsegod #norsemythology #videogamecosplay #freyacosplay #kratos #cosplaywip #costume #viking #playstation #playstationcosplay
You can check out even more incredible cosplays over on her official Instagram account linked above! God of War is definitely not the only franchise she paid homage to, and her talent is undeniable when looking through all of her amazing interpretations of different faces in gaming.
God of War, the game that inspired this cosplay, is now available exclusively for PlayStation 4!