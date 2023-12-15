God of War Creator Is Unhappy With New Games and Kratos' Story

The creator of God of War doesn't like the direction PlayStation has taken the series and Kratos himself. God of War is one of the biggest PlayStation franchises out there and has stood the test of time thanks to its desire to reinvent itself. The series began as a hack-and-slash franchise that leaned into combos, extreme levels of violence, and an edgy story that was seen as a bit juvenile in some regards. With that said, the series ran its course across the PS2 and PS3, eventually concluding with a trilogy and a few spin-offs. In 2018, the series was given a "soft reboot" via God of War. The game reframed Kratos by placing him in a new setting with a son and regret over his past. It was very mature, nuanced, and was reflective over some of the things the developers were going through in their own lives as they beganto have their own children.

Despite being nominated for numerous awards and even winning Game of the Year in 2018, the creator of God of War, David Jaffe, is not a huge fan of the new direction the series has gone in. Jaffe himself hasn't worked on these new God of War games, but thinks that they're not staying true to the spirit of the character and the franchise. The creator noted that if developers want to pour their life experiences into their work, they should do it with new IPs and characters. He also compared it to Indiana Jones and noted that he doesn't find the idea of an adventurer like Indiana Jones settling down, having kids and becoming a father very interesting. Nevertheless, everyone has their own opinion and given Jaffe isn't involved with God of War any longer, it's unlikely this will make any kind of difference.

Full Video: https://t.co/FwtmknAq2F pic.twitter.com/L7ELAJjKb1 — PeterOvo (@PeterOvo5) December 13, 2023

God of War is currently more popular than it has ever been and is seeing the best reviews that the series has ever seen. Even the new DLC is blowing fans away, so it seems unlikely this is going to sway anyone. God of War started as a series that was all about a man going into a spiral after his family was killed, so the new games do feel like a fair evolution of the franchise. As of right now, it's unclear where the series will go from here, but it's likely it will be incredibly successful regardless.