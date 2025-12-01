God of War Director Addresses The Game Awards Teaser Speculation

God of War director Cory Barlog has addressed speculation over a mysterious statue that is teasing a reveal at The Game Awards. It’s no secret that gamers love to dissect every little thing they can. They dig inside game files for clues on other content, they scour the internet looking for breadcrumbs, and they obsess over leaks and rumors regarding their favorite game. All of these things tend to eventually build toward anticipation for an event like The Game Awards or Summer Game Fest, as all of their questions will be answered once and for all. Sometimes people are vindicated, sometimes they are left disappointed.

There is a lot of hype building for The Game Awards this year, as Half-Life 3 is heavily speculated to finally be announced around the award show. Other major titles are also being speculated over, with a new God of War game being at the top of people’s minds. There have been rumors of a new Greece-based God of War game for a while, utilizing a 2.5D perspective for a more smaller-scale entry in the series as opposed to a big-budget cinematic continuation. It’s expected to be more of a spin-off rather than a sequel, serving as a way to keep fans occupied while they wait for whatever is next.

Mysterious Game Awards Teaser Is Not Related to God of War

With that said, speculation over a new God of War announcement at The Game Awards became feverish this past weekend. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley tweeted out an image of some kind of demonic statue that was placed in the Mojave Desert. Fans were able to locate it in real life and examine it, uploading pictures and videos of it for others to dissect. Some speculated that it’s a new God of War, but then rumors began to circulate that it was actually for a Diablo IV expansion. The Diablo IV rumor has since been denied by reputable journalist Jason Schreier, but he noted it is still something exciting.

So, fans naturally turned their heads back to God of War. Unfortunately, that’s not the case either. YouTuber Luke Stephens was talking about the statue on his stream when God of War director Cory Barlog commented in the chat and said it’s not related to the legendary PlayStation franchise. This squashes hope that we’d see a new glimpse at whatever is next for God of War, unfortunately. Now, it’s really anyone’s guess what the hell this thing is. Either way, we’ll find out next week during The Game Awards.

Cory Barlog was just in chat on my stream and confirmed this is NOT God of War related. https://t.co/HrurGYFpVr pic.twitter.com/pCkLcHSMJH — Luke Stephens (@LukeStephens) December 1, 2025

