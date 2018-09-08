‘God of War’ Director Shares Hilariously Adorable ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Tribute

Ah, Cory Barlog. The cinnamon bun to the gaming community. The God of War director is so free with his fandom, it’s genuinely a joy to watch. He fans out just like the rest of us on his Twitter (which I highly recommend, by the way) and with the incredible Spider-Man PS4 release finally here, it was the perfect chance to let that excitement out once more – this time, with an adorable comic tribute feature a boy, a Spider-Man, and an iconic catch phrase.

The director took to Twitter to share a Tweet from the Santa Monica studio and can we all just take a moment to appreciate the absolutely precious look on Atreus’ face? Because I’m not going to lie, I’m having a hard time not squealing about the cuteness. And then there is Daddy Kratos with his ever present “BOY!” Take a peek yourself:

What an amazing way to send off those congratulatory feelings to the team over at Insomniac Games. The crew absolutely nailed the Marvel franchise on the head, and both newcomers and veteran fans of Spidey can’t stop singing this game’s praises.

Right now, people are loving the latest PS4 adventure. Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”