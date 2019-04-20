‘God of War’ Documentary ‘Raising Kratos’ Announced

There’s a new documentary coming soon called Raising Kratos that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War. The game came out on April 20th, 2018, and a trailer for the documentary released exactly one year later shows some of what we’ll see in Raising Kratos. Featuring God of War game director Cory Barlog, the actors and actresses who played characters like Kratos, Atreus, and Freya, and the rest of the team at Sony Santa Monica Studio, the documentary will be coming soon to YouTube.

The documentary will of course be about the creation of the game, but it’ll focus on the Santa Monica Studio team who worked on God of War, a game that would go on to score a bounty of awards calling it the best game of 2018. Barlog and Santa Monica Studio pivoted Sony’s God of War series in a huge way with God of War, and the documentary will look at how that happened.

“It’s only fitting on the one-year Anniversary, we’re excited to share this peak behind the curtain of God of War’s very own Santa Monica Studio with a trailer for our upcoming film, Raising Kratos,” a post on the PlayStation Blog said. “This full-length feature documentary, coming very soon to PlayStation YouTube, is an exploration into the massive undertaking it took to change the course of the God of War franchise.”

Happy first anniversary, God of War! Celebrate with Raising Kratos, an upcoming feature-length documentary on the incredible adventure’s creation. Watch the trailer: https://t.co/ELvh35GmrJ pic.twitter.com/nI9QgEEILF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 20, 2019

A release date for Raising Kratos has not been announced, but the trailer and the PlayStation Blog post indicated it would be coming soon to PlayStation’s YouTube channel.

The new trailer is the latest part of God of War’s anniversary week that’s been revealed. Santa Monica Studio showed off some avatars and a PlayStation theme earlier in the week that are free for anyone who wants them. Sony’s God of War franchise itself is also on sale, so if you still haven’t played God of War, just want to buy it again, or have missed out on any other God of War game, you can get those for less before the sale ends.

