New God of War Spin-Off Game Reportedly Leaked

According to a new report, a God of War spin-off is in the works for PS5, and it’s being made by Santa Monica Studios, the studio behind the God of War series. This is obviously great news for God of War fans on PS5 and PS5 Pro, however, the new report, at the same time, casts doubt on the plethora of rumors that have been saying a remastered collection of the older God of War games is happening.

The new report comes the way specifically of Jeff Grubb, one of the most prominent industry insiders and one that is typically reliable, though his track record of leaks and inside information is not bulletproof. In other words, he has been wrong in the past, but not often.

Unfortunately, Grubb does not have many details on the game, but calls it a “side-story” and claims that it will take Kratos back to Greece, the setting of the series before God of War 2018 took the series north and to Norse mythology.

“OK. Everyone keeps asking about this, so I’ve tried to find out more: There’s still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it’s not a remaster collection. It’s a new side-story project,” claims Grubb. “I was never told about a Remaster collection, but I asked a source about the rumors (that I saw were focused on a collection) and they told me that nothing God of War would happen at the State of Play but something could show up at the anniversary.”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. That said, if this report is accurate, it sounds like God of War fans are getting something akin to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is to say something that is between a standalone expansion and a proper sequel.

At the moment of publishing, neither Santa Monica Studios nor PlayStation have commented on this report and the speculation it has spawned. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, however, if it does we will update the story accordingly.

