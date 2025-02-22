God of War Remastered Collection Reveal Date Reportedly Narrowed Down

It was recently rumored that a collection of the original God of War games for PS5 are currently in the works, with a possible reveal at the recent PlayStation State of Play. Unfortunately for Kratos enthusiasts, that did not happen. Now that the showcase came and went, the trail for more information regarding the collection has gone a bit cold. However, things are beginning to warm up as a noted insider claims another possible reveal window for the highly-anticipated collection.

California-based art gallery Nucleus announced the God of War 20th Anniversary Exhibition. Between March 15th and 23rd, fans of the franchise can check out tribute art, concept art, and memorabilia from over 30 artists. This includes artists who have worked on the franchise like Luke Berliner and Cecil Kim. Specifically on the 15th, there will be anniversary panel with the developers beginning at 4 P.M. PT limited to 130 seats. Specifics on exactly who will be featured on the panel has yet to be announced.

“The epic journey began in 2005 with the release of God of War on the PlayStation 2,” reads the description for the event. “Two decades later, now spanning across nine titles, this series stands as one of the most legendary franchises in gaming history. Join us in celebrating 20 years of unforgettable moments from Kratos’ journey through the ancient Greek and Norse mythologies that have captured the hearts of millions worldwide!”

“Explore an exclusive showcase of tribute art, concept art, and memorabilia that highlights the rich legacy of this incredible series,” continues the description.

There really isn’t much information regarding what will be shown there besides the art from the participating artists. There is mention of exclusive releases for the event, which includes limited edition prints, Phantasy Arcade Cabinets, Kratos Beach Towel, and Moonbridge Donuts. It also mentions other anniversary merch releases, but are not quite ready to announce those yet.

While there isn’t too much information for what the panel will actually show, industry insider Jeff Grubb suggests in a Bluesky post that a reveal for the rumored God of War collection for PS5 could happen around the anniversary event happening at the Nucleus.

“I think that those God of War Remaster rumors just jumped the gun a little bit,” said Grubb. “That stuff will happen closer to this.”

If this God of War collection is real, it will seemingly include much of Kratos’ time destroying Greek gods. Specifically, it would include God of War, God of War 2, God of War 3, God of War: Chains of Olympus, God of War: Ghost of Sparta, and God of War: Ascension.

As this is just a rumor, there is always a possibility that this God of War collection doesn’t actually exist. However, that doesn’t mean Kratos is done defying the powers that be. Rumors about Kratos’ next adventure have been swirling since the beginning of the year. In January, Daniel Richtman suggested the next god of war game would tackle Egyptian mythology. Then earlier this month, known insider Tom Henderson claimed the next game would not be set in Egypt, and instead would star a young Kratos in Greece.

Would you play through Kratos' Greek saga in a remastered God of War collection.