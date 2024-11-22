God of War Fans Divided Over the Setting of the Next Game

When 2018 God of War released via the PS4 it rebooted the series and brought the setting of it from ancient Greece and Greek mythology to Norse mythology. God of War: Ragnarok, a direct sequel to the 2018 reboot, continued the Norse mythology setting, but it appears God of War is now finished with Norse mythology, at least for a while. This begs the question: what will be the next setting of the next God of War game? Will the series go back to Greek mythology or once again try something new?

The next God of War game has not been officially announced, but considering the critical and commercial success of both the 2018 reboot and God of War: Ragnarok, it is safe to assume another God of War game is not only coming, but in the works already. After all, it is currently a flagship IP for PlayStation, and one it is leveraging in a multi-media capacity. To this end, a recent job listing out of developer Santa Monica Studios hints at a next-gen PS6 God of War game currently in development.

Anticipating this next installment, God of War fans are currently divided over what the next setting for the next game should be. Following the Greek and Norse mythologies, some have floated taking the series to Egypt or India to explore each of their respective mythologies. Some have even suggested ancient Japan. However, others aren’t fond of the idea of Kratos jumping from mythology to mythology, and instead would prefer a return to the roots of the series, aka ancient Greece.

“Maybe a hot take but I think this idea of him hopping realm to realm is kinda cornball. I don’t want God of War to turn into Assassin’s Creed,” writes one fan. “I’m sure Santa Monica Studios are cooking something cool up but if I were in charge I would make some threat to either Greece or the nine realms. Let’s see the God of War defend his lands.”

In addition to the aforementioned three potential settings — which have the most support — others have thrown around names like Celtic or Mayan or Roman mythology.

Of course, if the next God of War game is indeed a PS6 game then that would work nicely with starting a brand mythology. Some of the floated mythologies, such as Celtic or Roman would be too similar to previous work. To this end, Egypt seems the most likely destination, as something like Japan, India, or China would perhaps be too much of a change from previous games. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment and weigh in on the discussion. Where should God of War head next?