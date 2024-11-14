New God of War Announcement May Surprise PlayStation Fans

A new God of War game may be revealed very soon. Between now and the end of the year, there isn’t a ton to look forward to as a PlayStation fan. This is even more true for God of War fans specifically. However, there may be a little something coming next month at The Game Awards 2024, which is set to go down on December 12 specifically.

The new speculation involving Kratos comes the way of industry insider Lunatic Ignus, a source who does not boast the longest track record, but who has recently proven reliable on a couple of things. According to the insider something “God of War related” will either pop up at The Game Awards next month or during a PlayStation State of Play. The latter has not been announced by Sony for the month of December, but the insider seems to think there will be one final PlayStation show before the end of the year.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor, which does not provide any specifics on what this God of War announcement could be. Based on rumors, it could be a few different things. This includes the return of the PS2-era God of War games on PS5. There have even been rumors about the same games being remastered for PS5. Meanwhile, it looks like the next mainline God of War game is in development for PS6, but it is far too soon for this project to be shown off. What is perhaps more likely than all of this is that this could be related to Amazon’s Secret Level, which has previously teased some form of God of War content.

As you may know, there is some precedent for PlayStation popping up at The Game Awards with God of War news. For example, last year it announced and revealed the free God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC during The Game Awards 2023 on December 7 before releasing it five days later on December 12.

Alas, right now all we have is speculation based on a rumor that can not currently be verified. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt. As for all of the implicated parties — The Game Awards, PlayStation, and God of War developer Santa Monica Studios — none have commented on this rumor. We do not suspect this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

