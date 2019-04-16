God of War Games Go on Sale for Anniversary Week

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War, the entire franchise dating all the way back to the OG God of War on the PlayStation 2 is on sale now. Some of the games are sold individually while others are sold in collections for next to nothing, but everything from the main trilogies to the side games and the reboot available in some capacity. The sale started on Tuesday and is only live for a week.

The new God of War released last year on April 20th for the PlayStation 4, and considering how its one-year anniversary is approaching, it makes sense the sale would go live now. The PlayStation Store has been updated to feature the God of War Anniversary Sale with all seven products in it. Discounts vary from 40% off of the new game – both the basic version and the Digital Deluxe Edition – and go as high as 60% off the collections of older games.

You’ll find all of the products in the PlayStation Store, but we’ve also got them listed below alongside the discounted prices and what games with the products, assuming they’re in a collection.

God of War (2018) – $23.99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – $29.99

God of War Ascension Ultimate DLC Bundle – $7.99

God of War III Remastered – $13.99

God of War Collection (includes original God of War and God of War II) – $5.99

God of War: Ascension – $3.99

God of War: Origins Collection (includes God of War: Chains of Olympus and God of War: Ghost of Sparta) – $3.99

These God of War games going on sale is just the latest perk of Sony’s one-year celebration for the new God of War game. Days ago, a new set of God of War-themed avatars was released with a PlayStation 4 theme promised to come later. Sony Santa Monica Studio also shared the video at the top that thanked fans for their support of the new game and for the many game of the year awards it was showered with. There could also be something else planned, but we won’t know what that its until the one-year anniversary celebration concludes on April 20th.

