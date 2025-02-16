God of War Fans Worried Controversial Scenes Are Going to Be Removed

God of War fans across the PlayStation fandom are worried that controversial scenes from older God of War games are in danger of being removed or changed. When Santa Monica Studios rebooted God of War in 2018, it gave the series a much more grounded and matured tone. And this isn’t that surprising considering the original God of War games were from a different era of gaming. When God of War: Ragnarok released in 2022, it continued this rebooted franchise and further cemented this more grounded and mature tone. That said, if rumors are true and a God of War remastered collection is coming to PS5 soon, then many PlayStation fans are going to learn the series used to be quite different.

Not only was Kratos as a protagonist completely different in the original God of War games — more angry, more violent, and more over-the-top in general — but the whole vibe of these classic GOW games are different. To this end, there are various sex scenes in the trilogy that would stick out like a complete and utter sore thumb in either 2018’s God of War or 2022’s God of War: Ragnarok.

As a result of this, and because of the circulating rumors, God of War fans are worried these raunchy scenes will be removed from any remastered collection. To this end, one of the top posts on the God of War Reddit page is a post about this very topic.

Now, the popularity of the post and a number of the comments echo this concern. That said, some point out the scenes aren’t much different than scenes many more modern and mainstream games have. Whatever the case, it sounds like if PlayStation does do this, assuming it remastered the classic God of War games in the first place, it will be met with some backlash.

“What’s the point of remaking the game if you’re going to chop it off at the knees? Pathetic,” reads one of the top comments.

While it is unlikely these scenes will be cut from the various games, especially considering they are optional, it would not be surprising to see them changed and potentially censored in some fashion. That said, this is just speculation based on nothing more than rumors at the moment.

